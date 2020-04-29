Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
WILLIAM PAUL "BLISS" HEICHEL


1934 - 2020
WILLIAM PAUL "BLISS" HEICHEL Obituary
POTTERSDALE - William Paul Heichel, better known as "Biss", passed away Monday, April, 27, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, just 11 days after his 86th birthday.

He was the fifth son born to John and Anna (Gaines) Heichel on April 16, 1934.

Living in Pottersdale his entire life, he began working as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and retired from River Hill Coal Company.

On March 27, 1956, he wed Betty Lou McGonigal, who left this earth for her heavenly home on March 20, 2007, after being together for 50 years.

Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Francisko and her husband Dave of Pottersdale; and two sons, Dave Heichel and his wife Tracy of Morrisdale, and Tom Heichel of Maryland. He is also survived by two sisters, Faith Shepardson of Karthaus and Judy Liegey of Frenchville; and several nieces and nephews.

His life was full of enjoyment. Spending time outdoors with family, frequent trips to car shows or flea markets or the countless hours of candid conversations about NASCAR or four-wheelers, he was well-known to many people. His friend, Connie Salvanish of Clarence, made sure he was in good company.

He was blessed with seven grandchildren, William Francisko of Winchester, Va., Melinda Buchanan of Winchester, Va., Julie McDowell of Morrisdale, Brandi Vandeveld of Erie, Deanna Heichel of Erie, Keith Heichel of Frenchville, and Nichole Williams of Punxsutawney. He gained step-granddaughters as well, Jennifer Kohlhepp of DuBois, and Erica and Carrie Plisco of Morrisdale. From those grandchildren, his blessings continued with 20 great-grandchildren.

Biss is preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, John Jr., Larry, Dewey and Clair; sister, Letha; an infant sister, Lila; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Heichel; as well as four great-grandchildren that never got the chance to be loved by him.

Arrangements are under the care of Strange and Weaver Funeral Services, Morrisdale. There will be a private burial held at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of his life is being planned at the Pottersdale Park when it is safe for his many friends and family to gather.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pottersdale Community Association, c/o Cindy Francisko, 3276 Pottersdale Rd., Pottersdale, PA 16871.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
