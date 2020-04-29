|
|
HILLSDALE - William R. Huffaker, 72, of Hillsdale, formerly of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
He was born on March 13, 1948 in White Plains, N.Y.
Bill had been employed by the United State Postal Service for more than 20 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having been awarded the Purple Heart and the Presidential Unit Citation for his service in the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield
A private service will be and burial will be conducted at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020