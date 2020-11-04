William R. "Bill" Owens, 82, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Clearfield.
Born Nov. 21, 1937 in Clearfield, he was the son of Herschel and Bertha (Woodling) Owens of Bigler.
He was a 1955 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. Additionally, he was a 1962 graduate of the Pennsylvania School of Banking at Bucknell University, and a 1968 graduate of The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.
After serving in U.S. Navy for three years, he started his banking career at County National Bank in 1959. In the 1960s, he pioneered the bank's entry into the computer era. Through his 32 years with the bank, he progressed through all levels of banking - from clerical and administrative to executive. After retiring from the bank as president in 1992, he continued to serve on the board of directors until 2007, the last seven years as chairman.
He served the community during his professional career in many ways on numerous boards and committees, including the Clearfield United Way, Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Foundation and the Industrial Park Authority. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and numerous clubs and social organizations in Clearfield.
He married Elizabeth J. "Betty" Greslick of Curwensville on Aug. 30, 1962. They enjoyed a full life in their 58 years together - laughing, loving, and living life to its fullest.
Betty survives along with two sons, Jeff and Greg; and seven grandchildren. Jeff resides in Arlington, Va. with his wife Donna and three children, Jack, Sara Jane and Kate. Greg resides in Richmond, Va. with his wife Michele and four children, Molly, Ellie, Meg, and Luci.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield with the Rev. Hiram Westover and Pastor T.J. McCabe officiating.
Friends will be received at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks and practice safe distancing. We are considering everyone's health and well-being and doing what we can to mitigate risks, given that we will have attendees from out of state.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Clearfield Food Pantry in care of Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. 2nd St. Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is responsible for the arrangements.