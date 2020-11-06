NEW MILLPORT - William Ray "Bill" Wisor, 77, of New Millport, passed away at Penn Highlands Hospital-DuBois after a brief illness.
Born on July 25, 1943 in Lumber City, he was the son of Enlo and Inez (Caldwell) Wisor. He was a heavy equipment operator for numerous coal companies. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
On April 3, 1965 in Buffalo, NY he wed the former Carol A. Miller, who survives along with two children: Wendy Hartzell and her husband Jason of Danielsville and William "Bill" Wisor Jr. of Oceanview, DE; two grandchildren, Ryan Hartzell and Katherine Hartzell; three brothers and sisters, Lorraine Wertz of Grampian, Ronald Wisor and his wife Phyllis of Florida and Linda McCracken of Lumber City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He loved the outdoors where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. And was very artistic.
Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Bruce Dimmick officiating. Interment will be in Lumber City Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Disabled Veterans VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave., Rm 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.