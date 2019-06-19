WILLIAM S. MILLER



SAINT LEONARD, Md. - William Scott Miller, 45, of Saint Leonard, Md., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Born on Sept. 11, 1973 in Clearfield, a son of Mr. William Harry Miller and Carol Ann (Wise) Miller.



Mr. Miller grew up in Curwensville, where he graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 1991.



After high school he attended Penn State University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in 1997 and Master's degree in 1998 in nuclear engineering. He was the student marshal of for the Department of Nuclear Engineering for his outstanding academic achievements.



Mr. Miller participated in the Cooperative Education Program, completing a three semester internship with Virginia Power in Richmond, Va. He was also a teacher's assistant during his Master's program. Additionally, he was active in the American Nuclear Society during college and was a recipient of the National Collegiate Engineer Award.



During his educational journey Mr. Miller completed experiments and research in reactor kinetics and thermal hydraulics benchmarking for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association.



After college, Mr. Miller pursued a vibrant and successful career in nuclear engineering. He was currently employed at Exelon Nuclear Power Plant in Saint Leonard, Md.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He received his pilot's license at 15 years of age. Most of all, Mr. Miller enjoyed spending time with his family.



Mr. Miller was a very exceptional person; he brought light and laughter everywhere he went.



He is survived by his parents; two sons, Stephen and Matthew Miller of Calvert Co., Md.; and one sister, Tracey Warren of Curwensville; several cousins; and girlfriend, Janet Teske and family.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and three aunts.



Funeral Services will be held at Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ethan Shearer and Pastor Robert Maines co-officiating.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.



Arrangements are under the care of Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield. Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019