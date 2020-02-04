|
|
PHILIPSBURG - William "Bill" Sicks, 89, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was surrounded by his loving family including his wife of 53 years, Betty (Belko); daughter, Colleen Gross; son-in-law, Matt Gross; and granddaughters, Julia, Ella and Lilah Gross.
Born Feb. 4, 1930, in Philipsburg, he was the son of Helen (Oros) and John Sicks.
He was a 1948 graduate of Philipsburg High School.
He proudly served in the U.S. 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) from 1951-53.
He was a 30-year employee of Allegheny Airlines, later known as USAir and US Airways, retiring in 1985. He was a life member of B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1173 and a 68-year member of the Philipsburg American Legion Post 437.
Surviving siblings are Irene Brenish and Helen Thompson. Surviving from a previous marriage are daughters, Sandra Albert and Linda Sabol; along with five grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; five siblings; and daughter, Patricia Gallaher.
There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
A burial with military honors will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg, followed by a luncheon reception at the church social hall, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online at http://www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020