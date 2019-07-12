|
CURWENSVILLE - Winfield "Joe" Cline passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019 at his home in Curwensville.
He was born in Jersey Shore to Winfield F. Cline and Margaret (Ritter) Cline, along with sisters Martha Callahan, Mary Lou Ripka, Laura Caroccia, and Karen Fletcher, and his brother, Fred Cline.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Harnish, in 1960 and they were blessed with two daughters, Brenda Rich and Linda (Patrick) Gallagher.
He took great joy in his six grandchildren, their spouses and families that included four great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter due soon.
At the request of the deceased, there will not be any public services.
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 12 to July 13, 2019