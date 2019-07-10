RAMEY - Zebuail "Butch" Waite, 77, of Ramey, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home.



Born May 21, 1942 in Smithmill, he was the son of the late Andrew and Edith (Delfosse) Waite.



He was a coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers.



He will be deeply missed his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Shunkwiler) Waite; three sons, Jeffrey Waite of Ramey, Gary Waite of Ramey, and Craig Waite of Ginter; two sisters, Clara Zimmerman of Coalport, Elnora Tackett of Florida; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and Samuel Waite; and two sisters, Phoebe Campbell and Louise Ann Selvage.



Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. The Rev. Robert Ford will officiate.



Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.



Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from July 10 to July 11, 2019