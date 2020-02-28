Waterloo Region Record
Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Raymond LeBlanc-Goldsworthy
Email
Raymond LeBlanc-Goldsworthy Obituary
(Archived)
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020
17 of 17 words
: September 1979 to February 2011 You are forever in our hearts, Angelina LeBlanc, Nicole, Bella and Cassie
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Raymond LeBlanc-Goldsworthy
Raymond LeBlanc-Goldsworthy Guest Book
This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
Restore and sign this Guest Book
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Raymond LeBlanc-Goldsworthy
Ways to View
Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
Permanent Sponsorship
$ 79.99
One-Year Sponsorship
$ 29.99
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
Deluxe Hardcover Book
$ 79.00
Laminated Hardcover Book
$ 59.00
Laminated Softcover Book
$ 39.00
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the Waterloo Region Record.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2020 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.