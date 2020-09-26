1/1
1955 - 2020 William Proctor "Bill" FIELDING
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at age 65. Loving brother of Henry Fielding and his wife Francine, of Seattle, Washington, and his sister, Marie Marti and her husband Hans, of Lyss, Switzerland, and his nephews Thomas and Christian Marti. Bill's world was full of love of friends, humour, and stories. He loved his trips to Toronto with his band of brothers taking in car shows, visiting music stores, listening to local bands and having a beer or two. He loved golf and with his brother attended US Opens from Long Island, NY, to the Pacific Northwest. He was an avid follower of Formula 1 racing and could talk endlessly about cars. He loved his trips to New York City to visit his brother and successfully ran 5 New York City marathons. Bill has left us far too soon. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and pictures of Bill can be uploaded to his tribute page at www.erbgood.com Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
