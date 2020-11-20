1/
Abner W. BRUBACHER
1969-06-19 - 2020-11-18
Passed away suddenly in his 52nd year, of R.R. #5, Mount Forest. Beloved husband of Marie (Martin) Brubacher. Dear father of Elaine and Luke Rudy of R.R. #2, Dobbinton, Earl Brubacher, Evelyn Brubacher and Arlene Brubacher, all at home. Survived by one grandson. Son of Henry and Salome Brubacher of West Montrose. Brother of Oscar and Julieann Brubacher of Mount Forest, Eli and Ellen Brubacher of West Montrose, Katie and Elvin Weber of Mount Forest, Ivan and Anna Brubacher of St. Clements, Clayton and Connie Brubacher and Salema Brubacher, all of West Montrose. Predeceased by his parents-in-law Moses and Mary Ann (Martin) Martin. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Verna and Leonard Horst of Linwood, Laura and James Burkhart of Hawkesville and Elaine Martin of Elmira. Friends may call at the home of Earl Brubacher for a drive-by visitation, 9057 Concession #9, Mount Forest on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. All visitors will be required to stay in their vehicle while paying their respects. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted, masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private, by invitation only burial will be conducted on Saturday at the Farewell Cemetery with a private outdoor funeral service to follow at the Farewell Meetinghouse. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
England Funeral Home
294 Main Street South
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
(519) 323-2631
