Abner W. Martin
Peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home, RR 1, Wallenstein, at the age of 65. Husband of Verna Martin. Father of Ruth Martin, Ellen Martin both of RR 3, Listowel, Marvin and Naomi Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, Paul and Maryann Martin of Lindsay. Also survived by ten grandchildren. Brother of Selinda Shantz of Chesley, Ibra Martin, Amos and Malinda Martin, all of Mount Forest, David and Laurene Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, Nelson and Laura Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Brother-in-law of Allen and Anna Gingrich of RR 2, Drayton, and Elsie Shantz of RR 1, West Montrose. Predeceased by daughter Naomi in infancy, parents Wesley and Lydia Ann Martin, brother Edward (Anna) Martin, brothers-in-law Amos (Selinda) Shantz, Osiah (Elsie) Shantz, and sister-in-law Salema (Ibra) Martin. A drive past viewing took place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the family home, 7710 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein. A private family service will be held at the home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. then to Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and private service by invitation. dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
