Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 30th year. Beloved son of Barb and Jim Sokolowski. Sadly missed by his brother Kyle and his sister Cassandra. Cherished grandson of Joan and the late Les Sokolowski and the late Douglas and Erma King. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital, especially Marilyn and Jamie. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Adam's memorial.