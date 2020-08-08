1/1
Adam James Douglas SOKOLOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 30th year. Beloved son of Barb and Jim Sokolowski. Sadly missed by his brother Kyle and his sister Cassandra. Cherished grandson of Joan and the late Les Sokolowski and the late Douglas and Erma King. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital, especially Marilyn and Jamie. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Adam's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved