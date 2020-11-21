1/1
Adam Langlois Begin
Departed Sunday, November 8, 2020. Adam was born Saturday, November 14, 1987 at 8:45 p.m. At Grand River Hospital, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. Sprightly and inquisitive, Adam grew into an independent, talented and gifted intellectual, artist and musician who loved books, playing violin and animals of every sort. Those who knew him remember and cherish the time we had together. Love you so much Ad! Special thanks to the Palmerston Hospital, Emergency Department, St. Mary's Hospital Cardiology and ICU Departments, Trillium Gift of Life Network and Dr. Tamara Chu, family Physician, Palmerston. Please feel free to donate any gifts of remembrance to St. Mary's Hospital Cardiology department, Kitchener or the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
