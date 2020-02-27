Home

In Memory Treasured Memories of Adele Cuthbertson (1955-2019) It is hard to believe a year has passed. Forever will our hearts mourn the loss of our Mom, Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and friend. "I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and a picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which I'll never part. God has you in His arms. I have you in my heart". All our Love, James, Jenn, Charlotte, Ali, Pyper Jenn, Mike, Evan, Grace, Claire
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020
