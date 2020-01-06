|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 4th, 2020 at Trinity Village Long Term Care Centre in her 91st year. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Peter for 51 years. Dear friend of Margaret and Agnes. Ada was born in Slovakia on January 17th, 1929, one of a family of 11 children. After surviving World War II and the Communist occupation of their country, Peter and Ada arrived in Canada in 1951. She worked for 25 years at the Forsythe factory in Kitchener. Ada was a kind and gracious lady of great faith and determination which helped her cope with many health problems and disabilities in her later years. A special thank you to Dr. Shamon and all the caregivers on Walnut Grove and Pinewood at Trinity Village who lovingly cared for Ada over the past 5 years. Friends are invited to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener 519-749-8467 at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, for a prayer prior to the procession to St. Anthony Daniel R.C. Church, 29 Midland Dr. Kitchener for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Anthony Daniel RC Church or Trinity Village Care Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ada's memorial.