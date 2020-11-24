Adeline Steckley, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22 at her home in Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, with her brother at her side. Dear sister to Lorne and Mary Steckley. Beloved aunt to Susan, Karl and Kathy, Eugene and Constanze, Kathy and Sam, and Jamie and Diana. Loving great-aunt to Laura, Jon, Jeff and Lisa Steckley, Julius and Elliott Steckley, Greg and Robyn Troyer, Beth and Bruce Martin, Tommy and Karissa Troyer, David and Tori Troyer, Joel Troyer and Hannah and Adeline Steckley. Special great-great aunt of six. Predeceased by her father and mother Joseph J Steckley and the former Nancy Kuepfer. Adeline's life was fulfilled in joyful service to the Lord, caring for her mother, loving her nieces and nephews, their children, and countless others. She cared for her community for many years as a nurse at Milverton Nursing Home, modeling devoted care to the elderly to the end of her days. Her family expresses deep gratitude to her church family, Zion Mennonite Church, to her Mill St. neighbours and to the staff and residents of Knollcrest Lodge. Each of you enriched her days and cared for her so well. A private family service and committal will take place Wednesday, November 25th at Poole Amish Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Knollcrest Lodge Recreation or a charity of choice
