Aden M. Bauman of Elmira, ON was born January 31, 1935 and passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on June 14, 2020 with his spouse Joanne Cecella (Patterson) Bauman by his side. They were married on October 7, 1965. Aden is dearly missed by Joanne, son Michael of Concord, CA, daughter-in-law Marianne Miller and grandchildren Hilary and Simon Bauman of Elmira. Predeceased by son Barry in 2016, daughter-in-law Kim Barber Bauman in 2013, parents Isaac and Rebecca (Martin) Bauman, brothers: Elias, Clarence and Eli and sisters, Selina, Mary Martin and Mabel and parents-in-law, Cecil and Ella Patterson. Aden will also be missed by his sister-in-law Minerva Bauman of Milverton; brother-in-law Henry and Eileen Martin of Elmira; brother-in-law Cecil and Brenda Patterson of Milton; nieces and nephews: Katie Patterson and Jason Little, Steven and Mandy Patterson, Graham Patterson, Ruth and Dave Loughran, Carol and Brian Harvey, Joy and Allan Vader, Jeff and Angela Bauman, Rob Bauman, Judith Martin, Lois and John Yutzy, Anne and Verton Miller, Gerald and Verna Martin, John and Ladina Martin, Andy and Colleen Martin, Cam and Lisa Martin, Debra and Wally Miedema, Darrell and Elizabeth Bauman, Bonita and Kevin Hagglund, Tamara and Michael Lambregts. Aden grew up on the 4th Line in Wellington County, moved to William St. in Elmira and attended Riverside School where he made lifelong friends. As a young adult he attended Variety Village Vocational School in Toronto to learn watch repair. He spent his life working in this profession; he was the proud and industrious owner of Bauman Jewelers, Elmira from 1956 to 2000. Even after retiring, Aden never stopped watch and jewelry repair until his recent hospitalization and will be missed by many for his excellent workmanship. Aden was a faithful member of Elmira Mennonite Church and he appreciated the help of ushers and friends. A physical disability did not keep Aden from a life of work and friendships which was documented by his friend Del Gingrich in Watchman: Abilities and Disabilities. Monthly breakfast with friends, Del Gingrich, Ray Brubacher, Glen Brubacher, Frank Martin, Zenas Buehler, the late Ab Martin and the late Carl Bushert was a highlight. Special times were also made with friends, George and Helen Grainger, Ron and Joan Wagner and Ernie and Elaine Robertson, for monthly Solo playing. Also, Aden and Joanne annually celebrated the same wedding anniversary day with Harvey and Arlene Kehl and George and Almeda Frey. A small (by invitation only) memorial is planned with the hope of a public Celebration of Life when possible. Donations in memory of Aden Bauman can be made to: Elmira Mennonite Church, Hospice Wellington or Elmira District Community Living. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.