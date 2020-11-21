Passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on November 19, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 83. Beloved husband for 60 years of Sylvia (Hodgins); father of Brian (Tracy) Prachar of London and Nancy Isaac of Ottawa. Grandfather to Emily Horwil of Maybole, Scotland and Great-Grandfather to her children, Giles and Constance. Grandfather to Eric Prachar of Cardiff, Wales. Ed is also survived by his sister-in-law Pauline Prachar of Waterloo and his cousin Christa Franek of Kitchener. Uncle to Rev. Thomas Prachar of Winnipeg, Robert Prachar (Desiree Mambella) of Stittsville, Andrea (Roger) Kieswetter of Waterloo, Tina (Garth) Anderson of Calgary and Greg (Kelly) Prachar of Calgary. He was predeceased by his brothers Calvin, Andrew and Henry. Will also be missed by his fury companion, Max. Ed was a Charted Management Accountant and worked at Uniroyal for 36 years. After retirement, he volunteered as treasurer at Marmo Travel. Ed was also a longtime supporter to many charities in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, including St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and Grand River Hospital. Ed's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, with a memorial service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend Ed's visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Ed's service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ed's memorial.