Adria Lermitte

Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 in Waterloo, ON in her 87th year. Reunited with her beloved husband Peter Lermitte (2003). Loving mother of Deighton (Jane), Charmain (Tom), Brent (Agnes), Karalee, and Darren (Jutta); and stepmother to Jay (Kaye), Chris (Deborah) and Liz (Gary). Adoring grandmother to Sheldon, Kevin, Laura, Clara, Spencer, Dalanna, Cary, Graham, Warren, Alex, Nathan, Jordan, Todd, Lowen, Hunter, Kayne, Briene, Graham, Danielle, Nicholas, Coulter, Skylar and Nigel; and Great-grandmother to 24. Adria will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Adria was a beautiful, determined, resilient woman. She came to Canada from Jamaica as a young woman and had her family here. She had many happy years of marriage with the love of her life, Peter Lermitte. She enjoyed being around people, and especially spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved very much. She loved to sing and was a member of choruses throughout her life. She will always be remembered and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery. The family would like to extend many thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Facility. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd., 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 2A5, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
