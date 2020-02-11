|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Adri Sloof at the Fairview Mennonite Home in her 87th year on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Adri was the beloved wife of Hendrik for 69 years and the loving mother of Bernie Sloof (Pam), Pieter Sloof (Ellie) and Janet Astley (Gerry) and a cherished Oma to Alicia Smith (Matt), Joshua Astley (Sarah), Nicholas Astley, Kirsten Matheson, Stephanie Prickett (Ryan), Fiona Sloof (Kevin) and Natalie Sloof (Jordan). She was the proud Oma of 13 great-grandchildren: Abigail, Isabelle, Carter, Avaya, Kolton, Finnley, Caleigh, Jessica, Danielle, Emmary, Tyler, Olivia and Caden. Mom was born in Holland during the great depression and along with her seven siblings, endured WW2 in the city of Zwijndrecht. Mom was the eldest of five daughters and as the oppressive conditions required worked hard, made sacrifices and thankfully everyone in her family survived the war. Mom and Dad married in 1952, immigrated to Canada with Bernie in 1956 along with Dad's uncle and the Stubbe family, settled in Kitchener and have remained in the area ever since. We wish to extend our warmest appreciation to the staff at the Fairview Mennonite Home for helping make Mom's final months the best they could be and for continuing to take good care of Dad. Donations can be directed to The Alzheimers Society of Waterloo Wellington.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020