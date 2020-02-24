|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Innisfree House in Kitchener on February 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving father to Mary Raymond (Eric), Joe Dwyer (Christine), Tim Dwyer, Julie White (Art). Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Maddi, Mitchell, Jacob, Tessa and Matthew. Predeceased by his wife Margaret Mary (nee O'Farrell) (September 14, 1985) and his parents Timothy and Lavina (nee McNairn). Beloved husband of Betty Watson. Adrian is survived by his brother Paul and sister Joan Oesch (Jim), his brother-in-law Nate O'Farrell (Alison) and will be missed and remembered by his nieces and nephews. Adrian enjoyed the kinship of his many cousins, in-laws, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Adrian will be remembered by the children of his former wife Marie (nee Metzger) Mark, Scott (Brenda), John and their families. Adrian enjoyed farming growing up in the Kinkora area, a 28 year career at C.N. Weber Ltd. in Kitchener and was always an entrepreneur, owning and operating Forest Glen Dominion Hardware and being an active partner in Twin City Dwyer Printing into his 80's. Adrian was the consummate jack-of-all trades, building the family cottage, finishing basements, and repairing pretty much anything. He was a devoted Catholic, having taught the marriage course, he was involved in Cursillo and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Adrian attended St. Francis Parish in Kitchener, was a founding member of St. Mark's Parish, attended St. Agnes in Waterloo and St. Thomas Aquinas in Wiarton. Dad's favourite pass-time was sailing and he enjoyed being involved in Power Squadron. Adrian's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. A prayer service will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas R.C. Church, 552 Gould St, Wiarton, ON N0H 2T0. Interment at a later date at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Adrian's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020