It is with great sorrow that his family advise that Adrian Kenyon (Al) Watson passed on from this life on Sunday May24th at 2:40 pm in his 85thyear. Loved by so many friends and family, he will be sorely missed. Born in Appledale BC to Alfred G. Watson and Mary E. (Rathke)Watson, he was an adventurous man with an eclectic career path. He enlisted in the RCAF, married and started his family before mustering out. He worked as a bank teller, sold Fuller Brush products and other items before finding his niche in life Al had 3 sons and was married twice, adding a stepson in the process. He built a life and career by being his own person at a time when that wasn't even a meme. He encouraged his children and their children to do that as well. Along the way, he built many enduring friendships. He lived in Kitchener for much of his life but travelled the world over the course of his life. His favorite places were in Florida, the Mediterranean, Australia and Costa Rica. Shortly before his passing, Al had talked about having a vacation property in the tropics. He was well-read and open to new experiences far beyond the limits of the small mountain community of his birth. He is lovingly remembered by his far-flung family and friends. His sons Mark, Chris and Paul and their families, his stepson Don Charlton, his sister Faye and her family. He was predeceased by his parents, brother William Jones, sisters Amy and Patricia, wives Barbara and Joyce and granddaughter Alyssa. There will be a service to Celebrate Al's Life at an appropriate future time, and interment will follow later. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to an appropriate charity in Al's honour may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Thank you for your understanding.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.