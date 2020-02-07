Home

Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Alfred on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 83. He is predeceased by his son Robert (1973). Left to mourn are his beloved wife Dini of 61 years, sons Bill, Ken (Wendy), Jim and daughter Sue (Dean). His four grandchildren and their partners, sisters Hilda and Wanda and brothers Adolf (Sherley) and Walter (Nancy). In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge (519-621-1650)with one hour of visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Special thanks to Dr. D. Humphrey, our PSW who looked after Alfred and especially Jennifer for her support. Thank you to the Paramedics, Police, I.C.U. - Cambridge Memorial Hospital staff for all their care along with Chaplin Rob Heintz. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Alfred's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Cambridge Memorial Hospital, The Cambridge Self Help Food Bank or to a would be gratefully appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 7, 2020
