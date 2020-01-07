|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Tony Schnarr (1951), and the late Leander "Lea" Bender (2018) for nearly 60 years. Loving mother of Dave Schnarr (Terri), Pauline Tschirhart (Ed), Paul Schnarr (Donna), Anne Jackowetz (John) and Donna Mitchell (Stuart). Proud grandma of Kerri, Ryan (Erin), Craig (Madé), Aimee, Stacey, Meghan (Mish), Kelsie, Nick (Christina), Lindsay (Mischa), Matt and Kayla, and great-grandmother of Ben, Jack, Carter, Katie, Vale and Henry. Predeceased by her parents, Leo and Catherine Voisin, and her 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Agnes was born and raised on the family farm on the 9th line, outside of St. Clements; the youngest of 9 siblings. As a young woman, she was an avid sports fan and excelled as a pitcher in St. Clements and Kitchener. She pitched several no-hitter games in her career. After her husband Tony passed, she had the courage to go to hairdressing school to help support her family. As a result, Agnes opened Twins Beauty Bar from her home, which she operated for over 50 years. Agnes was an avid seamstress, quilter, baker and card player. She was an active member of the St. Clements church and choir and always provided that solid base of love and support for many people in the community, especially with her visits and home baking. Agnes met every challenge she faced in life with a sense of humour and wit. Agnes was a very proud and involved grandma to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the Schneider House staff at Columbia Forest Long Term Care for the care and kindness shown to Agnes during her time with them. Agnes' family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clements R.C. Church, 3629 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Clements RC Church or Columbia Forest - Residence Council would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Agnes' memorial.