With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Agnes Freda Connell who turned 86 this past March. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her including beloved husband of 63 years Charles Guthrie Connell, son Stuart Connell (Tracey Hare Connell), and 'grand'dog' Ceilidh. Freda is survived by loving siblings Hazel Hewitt, Stewart Bell (Anne) and many nieces, nephews and relatives in both Canada and Ireland. She is predeceased by parents Josephine and Isaac Bell, William (Billy) Hewitt (brother-in-law) and Ann Connell (nee Neill sister-in-law). Freda was born in 1934, grew up in White Abbey, Northern Ireland, and at age 19 travelled by ship to Canada in 1954 with best friend Patricia ('Auntie Pat', nee McGarry). In Canada, Freda would begin a new adventure which included marrying love of her life, Charles Guthrie Connell in 1957 and giving birth to only son Stuart in 1959. Freda and Charlie lived in Toronto and Barrie before moving to the Kitchener-Waterloo region in the 1970's where Freda was employed by Economical Mutual until retirement. Thereafter, the couple moved to Foxborough Green in Baden - most recently residing at Nithview Community in New Hamburg. Freda's move to Nithview allowed her to be closer to Charlie, who lives with Alzheimer's. Very special and sincere thanks to the team at Nithview, the staff at the LHIN, and to many friends, relatives and care givers who visited, cared for and supported Freda the past many years. Freda will be cremated and put to rest at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2723 Victoria Street, Kitchener (Breslau). Due to the current pandemic, there will be no physical visitation or funeral service. A "virtual" online memorial is planned for close family/friends at 2:00 PM on Friday May 1. The family will directly invite/email participants with a meeting/conference link. If you would like to attend, and we do not have your email, please reach out directly to [email protected] to attend the "virtual" memorial service Donations in Freda's memory can be made to Nithview Community (Tri-County Mennonite Homes Charitable Non-Profit ). https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/tri-county-mennonite-homes . Or by mail Tri-County Mennonite Homes, Nithview Community in Memory of Freda Connell 200 Boullee St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 2K4
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020