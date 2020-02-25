|
1932 - 2020 Passed away at Grand River Hospital, KW Campus, Kitchener on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of the late Lore Krill (1999), Linda Zepf/nee Krill (Stephen), and John Krill (Kamla). Loving Nana to Anna Desjarlais (Stan) and their daughter Lucy, John Paul Desjarlais, Elizabeth Desjarlais (Jamie) and their children Adam, Christopher and Micah, Diana Zepf (Lukas) and their son Morgen, Andrew Zepf (Qian) and their children Jingya and Hange, Lena Zepf (Rick) and their son Eli. And loving Agee to Peter Krill (Chelsie) and their son Carter Jai, and Eric Krill. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Anna Berlinger. Agnes and Hans were married for 67 years. Agnes worked at Nithview Home, New Hamburg for more than 15 years. After her retirement she volunteered many years in the kitchen at the Adult Recreation Centre, Waterloo. At Agnes' request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020