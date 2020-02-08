|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our sweet mom Aggie at Clair Hills Retirement Residence on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Jones (1991), loving mother of Scott Jones (Leanne) and Lori Jones Mitchell (Mark). Cherished grandmother of Cary, Graham, Warren, Lucie, Marti and Tyler. After Gord's passing Aggie married an old family friend, Bob Heath (2008) from Timmins, adding to her family his son Doug (Marilyn) and their children Darren and Alanna. Aggie was born in Stratford and grew up during the depression. She lost friends and neighbours in WWII yet had many entertaining stories about Stratford transitioning from a railway town to the major theatre centre it is today. She never tired of telling stories about their apartment above the Avon Theatre and parties they had with friends and actors from the theatre. After moving to Waterloo, Gord and Aggie enjoyed entertaining and curling at the Granite Club. In their retirement they spent winters at their condo in Florida and liked to watch the Blue Jays practice in Dunedin. Aggie was fun loving, kind, considerate and always had a positive outlook on life. At the family home on Forsyth Drive she liked having the house full of kids, music, laughter and there was always room at the supper table for one more. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, volunteering at Freeport Hospital and the Waterloo Adult Recreation Centre. With her family she spent summers at Ipperwash and Banff leading to many long lasting friendships. In her later years she enjoyed her summers at Green Acre Park. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clair Hills Retirement Home for the special care, assistance and compassion given to Aggie during her stay there. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fireside Reception Room of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Interment will take place this spring in Stratford. In memory of Aggie, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020