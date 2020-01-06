|
Passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre at the age of 96. Loving mother of Peter (Pat) and Fred. Cherished Oma to Richard. Dear aunt to Lorraine Shantz, Elenore Percic and Edgar Roeser. Predeceased by her husband, Richard (2007), sisters, Hella Braun (late Peter) and Mary Wiebe. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or KW Habilitation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Agnes's memorial.