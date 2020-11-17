1/1
Aileen Tierney
It is with infinite sadness, the family announces that Aileen Muriel Tierney passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 92. We will miss this amazing woman who touched all of us with her strength as a wife, mother of 7 daughters, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother. Aileen (Baba) is lovingly remembered by Adele Chubb (Gord), Vodia Poulin (Mickey), Darlene Jones (Craig), Karen MacLellan (David),Jean Tierney-Bytalan (Ted),Tracey Tierney, Sylvia Cohane, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by husband Leonard - 1979, and daughter Cheryl - 1989. The family would like to thank and is grateful to Aileen's palliative care team and especially thankful to Tracey Tierney for being mom's primary care giver for the past 7 years. She will be in our hearts, memories of her will live on forever. As an expression of sympathy in Aileen's honor, do something nice for someone today.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
