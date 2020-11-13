Aires Manuel DaCosta Amaral passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Aires was a straightforward, sincere, candid, frank and genuine person. You always knew where you stood with him. Born in Portugal, Aires immigrated to Canada in 1967 and worked for many years as a pipe fitter. He lived a simple life and enjoyed a good glass of wine. Aires is survived by his sons Nelson Amaral (Cheryl Bailey) and Zabby Amaral, grandchildren Locke Amaral and Ronin Amaral, sisters Rogeria Galvao, Feciana DaCosta, and Saulina Pereira, and his brother Manny Amaral. He was predeceased by his parents Mariana and Manuel Amaral, his beloved wife Ilda Amaral, and his brother Herculano Amaral. A visitation will be held at Barthel Funeral Home (566 Queenston Road, Cambridge) on Monday, November 16th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, space is limited, so all guests and family members must call the funeral home in advance at 519-653-3251 to reserve their 15-minute time block during which they may attend the visitation. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clement's Church (745 Duke Street, Cambridge) on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. All guests and family members must call the funeral home to reserve a place at the church as well, since space is limited to 50 guests. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com