Born on Tuesday, January 25, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in Innerkip, Ontario with the love of his wife by his side. Cherished husband of Donna Mueller (nee Bowman) for over 57 years. Beloved father of Brad Mueller. Alfred is predeceased by his parents Gerhardt and Alma Mueller. Cremation has taken place. At Al's request, there will be no service but instead, have a Drambuie on him. If desired, memorial contributions to the Woodstock Salvation Army or VON Sakura House would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com
"I yam what I yam" Popeye