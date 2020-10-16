1/1
Al aka "Barney" MUELLER
Born on Tuesday, January 25, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in Innerkip, Ontario with the love of his wife by his side. Cherished husband of Donna Mueller (nee Bowman) for over 57 years. Beloved father of Brad Mueller. Alfred is predeceased by his parents Gerhardt and Alma Mueller. Cremation has taken place. At Al's request, there will be no service but instead, have a Drambuie on him. If desired, memorial contributions to the Woodstock Salvation Army or VON Sakura House would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com "I yam what I yam" Popeye

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
