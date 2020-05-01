Alan (Al) Charters
Passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Pat Charters (2009). Cherished father of Monica (Bill) and Sheila. Grandfather of Jennifer, Barbara (Jeff), Ted (Lisa) and Paul (Maddy). Predeceased by daughter, Catherine. Dear brother of Joan and Sheila. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Al had a long career as a navigator in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), serving Canada at home and abroad. We thank him for his service. After leaving the RCAF, Al started a second career as an Investment Advisor and retired from RBC Dominion Securities. In his free time, Al was active in the Ontario Air Cadet League. He was also an avid card player and was a founding member of the Grand River Bridge Club. Private cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may join Al's service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, donations to The Working Centre or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit, www.henrywalser.com for Al's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.
