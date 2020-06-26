Alan KEENER

Passed away at his Waterloo residence at the age of 83. Alan was the dear brother of Carol Kassik (Helmut) of Waterloo. He will also be remembered by his nephew David Kassik. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Colette Keener and his niece Dr. Kimberly Kassik. Alan was a long time dedicated employee of Ray Delion Men's Wear in Waterloo. Cremation has already taken place. A private family interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grand River Cancer Center or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.