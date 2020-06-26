Alan KEENER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his Waterloo residence at the age of 83. Alan was the dear brother of Carol Kassik (Helmut) of Waterloo. He will also be remembered by his nephew David Kassik. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Colette Keener and his niece Dr. Kimberly Kassik. Alan was a long time dedicated employee of Ray Delion Men's Wear in Waterloo. Cremation has already taken place. A private family interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grand River Cancer Center or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved