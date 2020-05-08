Alan passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, he was 88 years of age. Alan was predeceased by his dearly loved wife of 60 years Sheila (January 1, 2020), and will belovingly remembered by his children Cindy Kerwin (Bill), Brian Lakeman, David Lakeman (Eileen), his grandchildren Sarah (Jake), Matthew (James), and great-granddaughter Quinn Mae. Private services will be at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre with private inurnment with his dear Sheila at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Forest Hill United Church or St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit are greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.