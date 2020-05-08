Alan Raymond Lakeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, he was 88 years of age. Alan was predeceased by his dearly loved wife of 60 years Sheila (January 1, 2020), and will belovingly remembered by his children Cindy Kerwin (Bill), Brian Lakeman, David Lakeman (Eileen), his grandchildren Sarah (Jake), Matthew (James), and great-granddaughter Quinn Mae. Private services will be at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre with private inurnment with his dear Sheila at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Forest Hill United Church or St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit are greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Inurnment
Avondale Cemetery, with his dear Sheila
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the Lakeman family on the passing of a Alan, a real gentleman. Alan and I were members of the Waterloo Coin Society where I first met him. We usually had a chat prior to the meeting starting each month. I will miss those chats and the friendship!
William Cousins
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Your dad was a special man. He use to come for his haircut in his little red care. He truly missed driving that car. he loved to sail and be on the water. He always had a story to tell me when he was getting his haircut.I will miss this man
DARLENE MACDONALD
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved