It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Alan Walker at age 91, at Innisfree Hospice in Kitchener from natural causes on September 13, 2020. Predeceased in July by his wife of 68 years Betty. He will be missed by his children Sandy McAlear (Brian), and Joanne Lea (Jim), his grandchildren Lindsay Coutts (Will), Jeff McAlear (Sandie), Craig Lea (Madison),and Alex Everett and his great-grandchildren Penny Coutts, Charlie Coutts and Etta Lea. Predeceased by his daughter Kathryn Ethier and brothers Gord, Murray and Bruce. Al was the youngest of four boys born to Ed and Irene Walker. Al grew up during the Great Depression in northwest Toronto. He attended Runnymede High where he met Betty and many lifelong friends. Al was the handsome school football quarterback, and Betty was the cheerleader, of course! Al and Betty married October 5th, 1951 and settled in what was then known as Port Credit and started their family. Three girls were born over the next 6 years. The family then moved to Applewood Hills area of Mississauga to accommodate Al's aging parents and later to have Betty's dad live with them. Many were privileged guests of Al and Betty as they were treated like family. Al was an advertising agent in Toronto for some large agencies during the 1950's and 1960's specializing in programs for the food industry. He truly lived in the Madmen era of advertising and loved the business his whole life. He created his own agency and many of the products we know today had his mark on them. Many an ice cream package was created by him - who would have known that mashed potatoes can be made to look like ice cream. Being a natural athlete he excelled at golf, becoming almost a scratch player in his prime. He continued to play well into his 80's and could still hit a sweet ball. He loved crosswords and reading the Toronto Star back to front everyday. His love of his girls was deep and lasting. The birth of his grandchildren and great grand children made him the happiest Bubba in the world. The early loss of his daughter Kathy was extremely hard on him. A bit of a cynic he also loved to tease people and to have good scotch in hand. A big handsome man, he was hard to miss. We will miss his presence in our lives. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



