On November 11, 2020, with shattered hearts, we said goodbye to 'the man, the myth, the legend', Alan Robert Dunnet. Alan changed our lives to nothing but better for the past 29 years. My beloved husband, best friend, loyal, and very loving partner. Alan has left to remember and to mourn him, his wife, Sandra, his devoted bonus-children Travis and Robyn, his daughter-in-law and son-in-law Angie and Jamie, his grandchildren Kai, Ari and Nixon. They will miss their Grampy terribly. He will also be deeply missed by husband-in-law Tom, and his wife Debbie. His sisters-in-law, Diane/John, Sue/Reg, and their children will also remember and miss him. Sandra's cousin, Heather, has guided us with her infinite wisdom, compassion and angels through this difficult time. Alan was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, to Theresa and Clare Dunnet, on July 20, 1940. He lived his young life in Moncton, and then moved to Kitchener, Ontario, where he met the love of his life, Sandra Asmussen. They built a treasured, happy and adventuresome life together. Sandra and Alan were married in '94 after three years of a grand and wonderful courtship. In 1997, they moved to Nova Scotia, the place of their hearts. Alan worked for KPMG and then was self-employed. HR was his lifelong career. Alan had devoted childhood friends, a wonderful group of friends he made in Ontario, and a new treasured group of friends he met in Nova Scotia. He was loved, admired, and respected by all of them. He was known by all as the kindest, most gentle, sweetest and friendliest man. He was a true gentleman in all regards. He also leaves to remember and mourn him, his brother Bill, sisters Kathy and Donna, his loving daughter Christine and his son Jeff, their children Rebecca, Josh and Kaitlyn, and his great granddaughter, Hunter. He was predeceased by his parents and his Aunt Helena. A very special thank you to Dr. David MacNeil, and Alan's regular caregivers - Roxanne, Michelle, Midhun and Kim. Additionally, we would like to thank all the staff at Abbie Lane, Closing the Gap, and his angels of mercy at the QEII Emergency, and Ward 8.2. We know he's enjoying his loved companions and friends, finest food, with plenty of bacon-crisp, excellent adventures in a cool car, a project to use his many talents on, lots of long walks, errands to run, warm sunshine, high winds, strong waves, and grand thunderstorms. To honour Alan's memory, we ask that you share a good meal with those you love, hug each other, and share your special memories of him. "I'll be lifted up to the clouds, on the wings of an angel. There's only flesh and bones in the ground, where my troubles will stay...the sun's gonna shine through the shadows, when I go away."



