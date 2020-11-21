On November 11, 2020 after fighting a long battle with Parkinson's, Alan is at peace. There were ups and downs throughout the years but you were always loved and will be missed. Born in Moncton, NB on July 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert "Clair" and Teresa (Sherrard). He attended UNB and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Following graduation, he joined Imperial Oil/Esso and later a job with Shell Canada which brought him to Ontario, where he resided for 31 years. His subsequent years were spent working at the University of Waterloo and then The Record before joining KMPG, a move that took him back to the east coast where he lived for the past 23 years. Beloved husband for 26 years of Sandra. Will be lovingly remembered by his children Christine Jovanovic (Julyan), Suzanne Keller (Christopher), Jeffrey Dunnet (Colleen). Grandchildren Rebecca Dunnet (Adrien King), Jackson, Jamie Keller, Joshua, Kaitlyn Dunnet and great granddaughter Hunter King. Loving stepfather of Travis Cobean (Angie), Robyn Lawlor (Jamie), and grandfather of Kai, Ari and Nixon. He is survived by and will be remembered with love by his brother Bill Dunnet (Bonnie), and sisters Catherine Bourque (Gary), Donna Heavyside (Peter) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Remembered fondly by his ex-wife Ann Bennett. "Regret is ... an unavoidable result of any loss, for in loss we lose the tomorrow that we needed to make right our yesterday or today." Gerald Lawson Sittser



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store