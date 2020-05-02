Albert passed away from complications of COVID-19 while residing at Trinity Village Long Term Care, Kitchener. He was the son of the late Philip Goebel and Emilia Muller of Neudorf, Sask. Albert had 12 siblings and was the last surviving member of his family. Albert enlisted in WWII in Regina, Sask in January of 1942 and served in the 1st Canadian Army Corp Service (Tipper Platoon) in Europe. He was honourably discharged in March 1946. Prior to the war, Albert moved to Kitchener, Ontario and worked at Dominion Tire (Uniroyal) both before and after the war for 45 years. Albert met Louise Bennett and they married in July 1947. Lou passed in March 1990 and Albert married Lorraine Steffler in the summer of 1991. Lorraine passed in December of 2009. Albert was a proud member of the Canadian Legion Kitchener Branch 50 and Waterloo Branch 530 for over 50 years. He attended Grace Lutheran Church and, more recently, the Historical St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Albert loved going to Holland for the Liberation Celebrations and attended from 2005 to 2018. He travelled through France, Belgium, Holland and parts of Germany on his visits. Albert made many friends during his visits to Holland and he spoke of them often. They provided him with many, very cherished memories. Albert is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Keith - Brett, Jill and Bob Young (deceased), Dane and Linda Lesperance - Shawn and Niki Goebel (Sam and Connor), Ken and Teresa Goebel (Casey, Cooper and Skyler), Stacey and Jon Carere (Mariah, Kayden and Ethan) and Faye. Albert is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. We would like to thank all the staff at Victoria Place Retirement Home and Trinity Village Long Term Care for their care and compassion; it is greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, a donation to the K-W Poppy Fund or a charity of your choice is appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Albert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.