With great sadness we announce that Albert passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Quinn) for 61 years. Loving father of Pat Lanting (Bill), Sharon Beresh (Bob), Steve Smith (Jackie) and Sue Remus (Jim). Proud grandpa of Kristen (Drew), Emily (Reid), Sarah (Peter), Nathan, Benjamin, Katie (Chris), David (Sarah) and Daniel and great-grandfather of Landon, Hailey, Paige, Wyatt, Hudson and Jack. Son of the late Karl and Phyllis Smith of New Brunswick. Dear brother of Kermit (Carol), Peggy (late Ken), Edward (Donna Lee), Barb (Kirk), Mary (John), Bonnie (Brian) and the late Dorothy and Paul. Survived by brother-in-law Don and sister-in-law June. Predeceased by sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Glen. Fondly remembered by the Quinn family in Nova Scotia and by many nieces and nephews. Al's greatest delights were serving the Lord and loving his wife and family. His passions were gardening and cooking. He was a faithful servant of The Gideons and longtime member of Grandview Church. Al's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Grandview Baptist Church, 250 Old Chicopee Dr., Kitchener, followed by the funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to The Gideons International in Canada or Grandview Baptist Church (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Al's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020