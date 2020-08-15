1/2
Albert Edward SCHAFER
Ed passed away peacefully, after a brief stay at Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen June Schafer (nee Korbelas). Dear father of Dr. Tony Schafer and wife Jennifer Hong-Schafer. Cherished Poppa of Shawn, Christopher and Ryan Schafer and Great-Grandpa of Ashley, Jordan, Riley, Leah, and Lyndsey. Ed is also survived by a niece and nephew and their families. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Lauretta Schafer, brother Howard Schafer of Ottawa, and a niece. During World War II, Ed proudly served his country in the Canadian Army, Mechanical Division overseas in England, France, Netherlands, and Germany. He eventually worked as a mechanic for Kieswetter Excavating Company for 33 years. Ed was a life-time member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo (now Trillium Lutheran Church) and was a subscriber to the Kitchener Rangers for over 50 years. He was a member of the Waterloo Senior Outing Day Program and the family is grateful for their support and kindness given to Ed. A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens, Breslau. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to a charity of your choice may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
