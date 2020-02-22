Home

Albert Latuske

Albert Latuske Obituary
Passed away on February 20, 2020 at The Village at University Gates at the age of 86. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his niece Zana, sister-in-law Maureen, as well as by other family members and dear friends. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The David Suzuki Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Albert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020
