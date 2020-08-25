passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Woodstock Hospital. Abby Wilkinson of Plattsville in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Schnarr) Wilkinson who predeceased him July 17, 1999. Dear father of Rick and Kristina of Plattsville and children Ambur and Tyler Wray, Kevin and Jeanette of Innerkip and children Sarah (Matt), Cassandra, Taylor (Jason) Courtney (Travis), Kim and Mike Eden of Kitchener and children Abby (Johnny), Tess (Summer) and Dan "Skin" of Plattsville and his children Neta (Josh) and Duncan (Hailey. Sadly missed by his great grandchildren Owen, Logan, Henley and Lucy. Survived by his brother Robert and wife Carol of Kitchener and by sister-in-law Geraldine "Gerry" Lewis of Plattsville. Predeceased by his brother George and Monique Wilkinson, sister Georgette and Lionel Baril and brother-in-law Al Lewis. A private family graveside service will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
(cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at wwww.gffh.ca
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville.