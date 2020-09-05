July 7, 1930 - September 1, 2020 Forever in our hearts and in loving memory, Bert passed away with family by his side at Trinity Village Care Centre in Kitchener at the age of 90. Supportive husband of the late Jessie (Schade) Thiel. Beloved father and father-in-law of Janet Kurt (Brian), David (deceased) and his surviving wife Marie Thiel, Sharon Schwindt (Rod) and Karen Janke. Treasured grandfather of nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Grant (deceased), Gerald (deceased) and his surviving wife Catherine, Donnie (deceased and his wife Lorraine deceased), Doug (Sue deceased), Carl (Beverley), Rosemary Paul (Al), Gordon, and Bruce (Sharon deceased). Bert was also predeceased by his parents Clarence and Catherine (Schneider) Thiel, and his special friend Jan Miller. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 530 Waterloo and the K-W Naval Association. Bert retired from Seagram's after 47 years of service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family celebration of life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Village Care Centre, St. Mary's General Hospital, or a charity of your choice
may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.