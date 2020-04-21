|
|
SOARES, Albertina (nee Goulart) Passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years, of Cambridge, ON on April 18, 2020, with her family by her side. Albertina was born to parents Francisco and Maria Teixeira on January 24, 1940 in Norte Grande, Sao Jorge. Albertina married Manuel Bettencourt Soares in 1963, moved to Vouvray, France in 1965 where they lived for three years and then finally to Canada in 1969. Albertina is survived by her one daughter, Jacqueline Takacs (Mike) of Cambridge and her two beautiful granddaughters Megan and Brooke Takacs of Cambridge, her brothers Jorge Goulart (Albertina) and Antonio Goulart of California and her many nieces and nephews. Albertina was predeceased by her loving husband in 2016. Albertina worked for years as a sewing machine operator at Penmans clothing textile before retiring. Albertina is fondly remembered for her infectious smile, always-happy personality and well known for her playfulness, jokes, kindness and love of life. Albertina had so much pleasure in gardening, sewing, cooking (Sunday dinners) and baking all kinds of treats for her family. She loved to socialize and be around friends and family, especially her best friend Deodete Silveira. Albertina was proud of her family especially her granddaughters, whom she loved more than life itself. We will affectionately remember all the beautiful memories she has left with us. We would like to thank the staff at St. Andrews Terrace LTC for taking such great care of our Mom and grandmother, with so much love and compassion. We are ever so grateful for everything you have done. A private gathering will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge, Ontario (519)-740-0669 with cremation to follow. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Albertina's life will be announced and held at a later date. In these difficult times, at a distance; please send a card, a simple phone call or an online condolence on Corbett Funeral Home Website would be appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020