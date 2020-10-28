Of Mildmay, passed away at Maple Court in Walkerton, on Monday, October 26, 2020 in her 82nd year and with her nephew Allan at her side. Dear daughter of the late Henry Zimmerman (1982) and Matilda "Tilly" Heimbecker (1993). Loving sister of the late David Zimmerman. Remembered by her nephew Allan Zimmerman of Hepworth and her great nephews Jessy of Guelph, Kyle and David of Hepworth. Predeceased by her nephew Robert Zimmerman. Fondly remembered by sister in law Isobel, cousins Florence Birr, Marlene and Wilf Mercer, friends Eric and Dorothy Parsons, Cheryl Parsons, Laurie and Jamie Convay, Marlene and David Dietz, Steve and Marilyn Rubic, her church family, her fiends and wonderful neighbours. Aleda was a devoted member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Mildmay and was always ready to help when needed. Public visitation at the Greg Roberts Funeral Home, Mildmay on Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m. Private funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Pam McNeil in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Mildmay on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Clifford Cemetery, Clifford Ontario. Donations may be made to St. Matthews Church or the Clifford Cemetery.



