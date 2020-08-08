On Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital. Leidy was the loving wife of the late Cornelius Vanderlaan. Loving mother of Margot Vanderlaan of Port Dover, Mark Vanderlaan (Lynnette) of Burlington, and Marnie Vanderlaan (Janis Herold) of Conestogo. Loving Grandmother of Samantha Morgan (Lincoln), Megan Fitzpatrick, Bud Fitzpatrick, Neil Vanderlaan, Alex Vanderlaan, Jake Dwyer, Tessa Dwyer, and Matthew Dwyer. She will also be remembered by her sister Elly Lammers (Dick Van Der Zee). Leidy was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was devoted and committed to her family. She was a beautiful and graceful person with a smile to match. She was predeceased by her parents Harm & Louise Lammers. She will also be remembered by a very extensive family in the Netherlands. At Leidy's request, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will take place a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waterloo Wellington Cremation and Burial Services Ltd, 615 King St. N, Waterloo (519-885-1490). In lieu of flowers, donations to Freeport Health Center of Grand River Hospital (Palliative Care) would be appreciated by the family. Condolences online at www.wwcremation.com