Alex Witmer (February 26, 1989-June 14, 2020) It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Charles Alexander (ALEX) Witmer, announce his death, on June 14 at the age of 31, after a six month battle with brain cancer. Alex was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family, as well as by friends and work associates who knew and worked with him in Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, and by extended family living in the US and France. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Witmer (née Aubey), his two younger brothers, David and Christopher Witmer, and his parents Phil and Amanda Witmer, his grandparents, Robert and Lois Witmer and Lorraine Street, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was born and raised in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, attended Meadowlane and Westheights Public Schools, and Forest Heights Collegiate. He then pursued post -secondary studies in Psychology at the University of Western Ontario and then completing his studies at the University of Toronto, where he also competed as a track and field athlete in high jump. He met his future wife Jennifer while on a job assignment in New Brunswick in 2013. They married in 2018. From 2015 until November 2019, Alex had been working as regional sales manager for Drive Medical in the Maritime Provinces. Alex and Jen then packed up all their belongings and moved back to southern Ontario to begin a new life. He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in early December, while on holiday in Thailand with his wife Jennifer. Alex had many gifts, including a probing intellect and athletic skills in both basketball and high jump. He excelled at high jump in particular, competing at both national and international levels for Canada. Another talent that many were not aware of was his artistic ability. He was an exceptionally talented sketcher, even though he had received no formal training. He also liked to travel, and had already visited France, Italy, Brazil, China, Ivory Coast and Thailand. He and Jennifer had also hoped to do more travelling in the future. Since his diagnosis in early December, he underwent extensive medical treatment for his brain tumour and fought bravely and resolutely, but in the end lost his battle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral arrangements have been made with the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. If you wish to make a donation in Alex's honour, the family has set up a fund through the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in Alex's name. The family would welcome your contributions to that fund in the hope of finding a cure for glioblastomas, particularly in young people. Be sure to mention that it is for Alex's fund. https://www.braintumour.ca/ways-to-give/donate-now/
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.