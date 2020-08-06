Alexander ORZY

Our dear father and grandfather, Alex, passed away peacefully in his own bed on August 4th. Devoted and loving husband of the late Alyce Orzy, z"l, father of Debby, Judy and Rick (Laura), proud Zaidy of Ilan, Noa (Jake Flaster) and Zev, and great-grandfather of Oze and Lielle. Alex had a very strong commitment to family and to community service and leadership which he shared with his wife and partner. He was a prominent leader in the Kitchener Jewish and secular communities where he was raised and lived until 1977 when he and Alyce moved to Toronto to be near their children. He continued his dedication to community service in Toronto as well. Alex was a man of action, leadership and good deeds, with a good sense of humour and a strong intellect. He had a keen business acumen, having developed and operated two very successful businesses, and often advised/guided others with his exceptional skills and knowledge. He was a wonderful example to his children and grandchildren of an ethical, moral, and giving human being and will be missed every day. Our sincere appreciation to Judith Ulalan (the leader of his care team) Jocelyn Kidayan and Reena Galo for caring for and treating our Father as they would their own, to Dr. Pamela Liao, and to the staff and management of Forest Hill Place. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral service will be livestreamed, through link available on the Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel website www.bit.ly/alexorzy Shiva will be observed in Toronto and in Covid-compliant fashion in Tel Aviv. Messages welcome via Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel website. Donations may be made to the Alyce & Alex Orzy Memorial Fund at the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto, 4600 Bathurst St., Toronto M2R 3V3 or online at www.bit.ly/orzyfund



