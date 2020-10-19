Began his earthly life on December 13, 1975 in Kitchener-Waterloo and departed to his heavenly home on October 15, 2020. Beloved son of Karin Toolsie and the late Jagdat Vincent Toolsie, Alex was the youngest of five kids. He leaves behind: his mother Karin Toolsie, three sisters Monica Bauer, Ingrid Bohemier (Mike) and Melanie Toolsie (Andrew), and brother Rabindranath (Robin) Toolsie. 'Uncle Sasch' will be sorely missed by nieces and nephews: Victoria, Marion, Angelika, Renee, Melissa, John, Isaiah, Brigitte and Solomon; and he leaves behind an extended network of cherished family, friends, and colleagues across the region and globe. Visitation will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, Ontario on Wednesday October 21 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday October 22 at 1:00 p.m. Both in person events are by reservation only, to Henry Walser Funeral Home through the website www.henrywalser.com
or by calling (519) 749-8467, due to unique present limitations and protocols. Visit www.henrywalser.ca
for Alexander's memorial.